IFP Advisors Inc Sells 176 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chubb alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Chubb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $269.94 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 16.08%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.