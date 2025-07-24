Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,408,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 157,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

Shares of F opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

