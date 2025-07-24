Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE HIG opened at $123.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

