Ignite Planners LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 33.3% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 173.1% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,240. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,731 shares of company stock worth $13,620,438. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

Hershey stock opened at $183.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

