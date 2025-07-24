Ignite Planners LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.68.

AMD stock opened at $158.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

