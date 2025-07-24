Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

