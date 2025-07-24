Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,380,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,585,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 42,674.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,840,000 after buying an additional 172,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after buying an additional 107,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $15,220,000.
Insight Enterprises Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $146.17 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NSIT
About Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Enterprises
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Rocket Lab: A Parabolic Run Meets a Healthy Pullback
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The Top 120 Lesser-Known Affordable Luxury Vacation Spots in the U.S.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.