Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,380,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,585,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 42,674.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,840,000 after buying an additional 172,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after buying an additional 107,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $15,220,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $146.17 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

