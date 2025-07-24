Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.679 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 139.69%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

