Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $348,249,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,756,000 after buying an additional 1,554,746 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,220,000 after buying an additional 1,086,308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 439.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,201,000 after buying an additional 978,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,922,000 after buying an additional 715,024 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,600. The trade was a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $99.33 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 242.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

