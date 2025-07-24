iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,386,000 after acquiring an additional 230,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after acquiring an additional 399,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,723,000 after acquiring an additional 973,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,428,000 after acquiring an additional 459,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,007,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.6311 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

