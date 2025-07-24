iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $138.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

