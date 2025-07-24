iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,180 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $138.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

