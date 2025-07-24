J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

