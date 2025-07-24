J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

