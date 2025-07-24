J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,148,000 after buying an additional 88,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,177,000 after buying an additional 357,052 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,865,000 after buying an additional 95,649 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

