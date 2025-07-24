Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 904,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 81.4% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,748,000 after purchasing an additional 678,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6%

JCI stock opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

