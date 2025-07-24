Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target to $30.00

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

HBT Financial stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $831.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.58. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

