Kellanova (K) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kellanova (NYSE:K) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. Kellanova's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kellanova to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kellanova stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.28. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $83.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $9,113,931.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,784,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,735,082.08. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $111,198,218. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kellanova stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Kellanova were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company's stock.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

