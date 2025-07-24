Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 6,343 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,161,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,420,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,778,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,609,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,827,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,613,000 after purchasing an additional 476,127 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,455,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,237,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,959,000 after acquiring an additional 167,331 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $61.10.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

