Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,969 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $22,462,974.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,089.85. The trade was a 37.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total value of $2,188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 547,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,806,377.04. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $212.50 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.04.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

