Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the sale, the director owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Price Performance

Snap-On stock opened at $330.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $266.56 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.11 and a 200-day moving average of $327.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

About Snap-On

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.