Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 410.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,463,000 after buying an additional 610,234 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Carvana by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,932,000 after buying an additional 129,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,592,000 after buying an additional 75,250 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,017,000 after purchasing an additional 278,760 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Carvana by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 481,912 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities set a $440.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $341.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.56. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $364.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.96, for a total transaction of $17,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,642,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,051,944.32. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total transaction of $3,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 631,440 shares in the company, valued at $216,564,976.80. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,111,515 shares of company stock valued at $699,494,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

