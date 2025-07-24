Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 22,400 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,730 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $55,453,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $45,381,000. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,332 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,615,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Glj Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

