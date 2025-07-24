KeyCorp Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.74.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,332 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,298,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 242,386 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 51.7% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 76,827 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,212.0% in the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,018,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 941,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

