Kimberly S. Greene Sells 13,158 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Stock

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

