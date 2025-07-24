Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,065,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $73,468,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,719,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,205,000 after acquiring an additional 224,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,377,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Whirlpool Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

