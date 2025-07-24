Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 63,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.
Kirkland’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.38.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.
