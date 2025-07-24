KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $137,826,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 over the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:KKR opened at $148.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.