Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 129.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE KTB opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.