Loop Capital Downgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Hold

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Capital One Financial raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.16.

SHOP opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,010,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,162 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,448,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

