lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $224.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $303.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.53.

lululemon athletica Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of LULU stock opened at $224.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.74. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $219.97 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 290.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 22.1% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 8.2% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 2,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 32.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,055 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

