Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LUMN opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 272,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 602,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,985,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 300,328 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

