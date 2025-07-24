Melius Downgrades Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to Hold

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Melius’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Fortive Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of FTV opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 239,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

