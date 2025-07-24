MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $228.25 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average of $212.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.22 and a beta of 1.41.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.35.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
