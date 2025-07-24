Morgan Fong Sells 4,680 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,320. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morgan Fong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $205,452.00.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Maplebear stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Maplebear by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Maplebear by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CART has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

