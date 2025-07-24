MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $650.18.

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 336.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in MSCI by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 78,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,867,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in MSCI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $531.64 on Thursday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

