MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MSCI alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $609,937,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 16,353.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 587,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,539,000 after acquiring an additional 583,986 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 61,179.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,892,000 after acquiring an additional 504,732 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,662,000 after purchasing an additional 408,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MSCI by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,453,000 after purchasing an additional 319,083 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.18.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $531.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $565.50 and a 200-day moving average of $567.07. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.74 and a 1-year high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.