Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.63.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.7%

NDAQ stock opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.