Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $258,645.65 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $258,645.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 128,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,164,008.60. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 291 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $40,533.39.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $500,310.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $471,210.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $450,360.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,206 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total value of $335,709.08.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.55. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 117.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

