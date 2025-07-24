ON (NYSE:ONON) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James Financial

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

ONON stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.25. ON has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 3,392.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

