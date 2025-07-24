OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $522,558,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 8,541.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,081,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,319 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,322,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,578,000 after acquiring an additional 966,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.43 on Thursday. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 11,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $452,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,252 shares of company stock worth $3,521,735. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.