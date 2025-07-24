Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 404.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 108,150.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

