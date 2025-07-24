PFG Advisors Buys 2,989 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

