PFG Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $133.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average of $127.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

