PFG Advisors Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PFG Advisors cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $199.03 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.14 and a 200 day moving average of $188.59. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

