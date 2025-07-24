PFG Advisors Has $1.65 Million Stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 184,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,301.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $88.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.07.

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

