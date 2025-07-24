PFG Advisors Purchases 837 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital World Investors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after purchasing an additional 841,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after acquiring an additional 812,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $482,081,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,210,000 after acquiring an additional 763,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23,203.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,961,000 after acquiring an additional 611,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.08.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $705.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 170.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $279.02 and a fifty-two week high of $830.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $764.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $647.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 1,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.84, for a total value of $960,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,858.36. This trade represents a 21.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,283,100. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

