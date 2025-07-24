PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $544.00 target price (up from $354.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 target price (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.88.

GEV stock opened at $630.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $633.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.41.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

