PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 85,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $114.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

