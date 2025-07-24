PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.70.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PPL by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 42,456 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,375,000 after purchasing an additional 96,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,859,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,981,760,000 after purchasing an additional 750,033 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of PPL by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in PPL by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 319,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 86,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 80.74%.
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
